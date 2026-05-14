Telangana CM suggests ORR for Warangal, Khammam, Karimnagar corporations

He also mooted 'corridors' between Mahabubnagar, Bhutpur and Jadcherla and Kothagudem, Paloncha and Sujatanagar.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 14th May 2026 7:49 am IST
The hike in outer-ring-road toll charges apply from today, April 1.
ORR

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday, May 13, suggested setting up Outer Ring Road (ORR) for Warangal, Khammam and Karimnagar Municipal Corporations.

Reddy, who held a meeting with officials on growth of municipal areas, suggested designing Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) , introduction of EVs, facilities for renewable energy, setting up solid waste management plants and waste water treatment plants.

Reddy asked the officials to develop roads keeping in view the airports which are being planned in Warangal and others. The proposed airport at Adilabad would be set up by the defence authorities.

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He directed officials to set up a temple corridor between Nalgonda and the temple town of Yadagirigutta, a tourism corridor linking Adilabad, temple town of Basara, Nagoba temple in Adilabad district and Kadem project, an official release said.

He also mooted ‘corridors’ between Mahabubnagar, Bhutpur and Jadcherla and Kothagudem, Paloncha and Sujatanagar.

Reddy added that the urban planning should be done in such a way to meet the requirements for the next 25 years.

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Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 14th May 2026 7:49 am IST

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