Telangana CM tells officials to prepare Musi river Rejuvenation DPR

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy on Wednesday, August 27, instructed officials to prepare the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the Musi Rejuvenation Project and to start the works at the earliest.

During a review of the Musi Project with officials of various wings of the state Municipal Administration and Urban Development department, the chief minister was briefed about the Musi River Development master plan. The current state government has the rejuvenation of the Musi river its main mission in Hyderabad – a project that earlier governments only had on paper.

On Wednesday, the CM also reviewed designs of the Gandhi Sarovar and the ‘Gateway of Hyderabad’ (a connecting route from the airport to Himayathsagar) which has been proposed to be constructed on the Outer Ring Road (ORR) at the proposed Gandhi Sarovar near Himayathsagar, as part of the Musi Riverfront Development Project.

“CM Revanth Reddy also made several suggestions to the officials on the development of Gateway of Hyderabad, Gandhi Sarovar and the establishment of junctions and road development. Highlighting the establishment of signal free junctions, the CM said that the plans should be prepared ensuring environment friendly development under Musi project,” said a press release.

The officials also briefed the chief minister about the development of the Mir Alam lake in the Old City and the construction of the iconic bridge over it.