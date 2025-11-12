Telangana CM to attend US-India Strategic Partnership Forum meet on Nov 13

Besides Reddy, Union Ministers Nirmala Sitharaman, Ashwini Vaishnaw and Manohar Lal would also attend the event.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 12th November 2025 5:13 pm IST
Telangana CM Revanth Reddy
Telangana CM Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy will attend a meeting of US-India Strategic Partnership Forum in New Delhi on November 13.

Reddy would leave for the national capital on Wednesday night, official sources said here.

USISPF is a non-profit, non-governmental, and non-partisan organisation with offices in Washington, D.C. and New Delhi, according to its website.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Memory Khan Seminar

USISPF’s mission is to build, advocate, and facilitate partnerships between the United States and India by enabling stakeholder dialogues, white papers, and specialised consultations.

Besides Reddy, Union Ministers Nirmala Sitharaman, Ashwini Vaishnaw and Manohar Lal would also attend the event.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 12th November 2025 5:13 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button