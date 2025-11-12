Telangana CM to attend US-India Strategic Partnership Forum meet on Nov 13

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy will attend a meeting of US-India Strategic Partnership Forum in New Delhi on November 13.

Reddy would leave for the national capital on Wednesday night, official sources said here.

USISPF is a non-profit, non-governmental, and non-partisan organisation with offices in Washington, D.C. and New Delhi, according to its website.

USISPF’s mission is to build, advocate, and facilitate partnerships between the United States and India by enabling stakeholder dialogues, white papers, and specialised consultations.

Besides Reddy, Union Ministers Nirmala Sitharaman, Ashwini Vaishnaw and Manohar Lal would also attend the event.