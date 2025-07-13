Telangana CM to launch new ration cards on July 14

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy will distribute the new ration cards at a public meeting in Tirumalagiri in Nalgonda district on July 14. The government plans to issue 4.43 lakh ration cards this year.

CM Revanth will also unveil model smart ration cards. “The smart cards will store all sensitive information related to beneficiaries, including identification data. The QR code is tamper-proof and cannot be duplicated. We expect the smart cards will transform the state’s public distribution system (PDS),” said an official of the civil supplies department.

Since January 26, the civil supplies department has issued 4,43,607 new ration cards and approved 17,55,188 member additions, expanding coverage to over 41 lakh new beneficiaries. The total number of people covered under the state’s PDS has now exceeded 2.8 crore.

