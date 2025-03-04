Telangana CM urges Union minister to clear Rs 422.36 cr pending dues

CM Revanth requested Pralhad Joshi, to also restore the 4,000 MW solar power generation permissions granted to Telangana under the PM Kusum scheme earlier.

Telangana CM urges Union minister for food and public distribution Prahlad Joshi to release the pending dues of custom milled rice to the state.

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy urged Union minister for food and public distribution Pralhad Joshi to immediately release long pending dues of Rs 1,468.94 crore meant for the supply of custom milled rice (CMR) by the civil supplies department to the Food Corporation of India (FCI) for the 2014-15 Kharif marketing season.

He, along with civil supplies minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy, met the Union minister at the latter’s residence in Delhi on Tuesday, March 4.

The duo brought to the attention of the Union minister that the pending dues were related to the collection of an additional levy that was borne by the state government. They requested the Centre to release the dues pending for the past 10 years immediately.

They also urged the Union minister to release the arrears of Rs 343.27 crore for the supply of custom milled rice from May, 2021 to March, 2022 and in April, 2022, under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Ann Yojana. Additionally, they also urged for the release of pending dues of Rs 79.09 crore under the non-NFSA (National Food Security Act) from June 2021 to April 2022 and extension of CMR delivery period by at least four months, instead of one month, to avoid hurdles in the supply.

Restoration of permissions given for 4,000 MW solar power generation

Revanth Reddy requested Pralhad Joshi, who also holds the ministry of renewable energy, to restore the 4,000 MW solar power generation permissions granted to Telangana under the PM Kusum scheme.

As the state government has been trying to promote the women’s self-help groups (SHG) to become entrepreneurs in solar power generation, the chief minister brought to the notice of Joshi that the Centre had previously granted 4,000 MW permit to Telangana, and later reduced it to 1,000 MW.

The Union minister responded positively to the pleas made by Revanth Reddy and Uttam Kumar Reddy regarding the release of pending CMR dues, and the sanction of 4,000 MW for solar power generation.

