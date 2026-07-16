Telangana CM’s gunman dies in accident in Gajwel

The accident occurred when he was travelling from Siddipet to Hyderabad

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published:
CM Revanth's gunman Kiran
CM Revanth's gunman Kiran

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s gunman, Kiran, died in an accident in Gajwel on Tuesday, July 14.

Kiran, 35, was a 2009 batch constable and a native of Siddipet district. He was serving in the Inteligence Security Wing in Hyderabad.

The accident occurred when he was travelling from Siddipet to Hyderabad. As he reached Gajwel, his car rammed into a stationary lorry, leaving him dead on the spot.

Subhan Bakery

After being alerted, the Gajwel Police arrived at the spot and shifted the body for a postmortem.

A case of death due to rash and negligent driving was registered under section 106(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published:

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