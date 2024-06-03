Telangana CM’s office to be moved to 9th floor of secretariat

Hyderabad: State government has decided to move the chief minister’s office from sixth to ninth floor of the Dr BR Ambedkar Telangana state secretariat for Vastu compliance.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s motorcade, which has been entering from the main entrance of the secretariat, will now enter from the west gate and exit from the north-east. IAS and IPS officers will be entering the secretariat from the south-east gate.

Reports suggest that a few more changes could be made to make the secretariat Vastu compliant.

Notable, former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, who was an ardent believer in the Vasthu Shastra, had 10 blocks of the old secretariat complex demolished to build a swanky new secretariat due to ‘Vasthu dosha‘ of the complex. He also got the former chief minister’s residence demolished to build a new residence which he had named ‘Pragathi Bhavan’.