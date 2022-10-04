Telangana: Collective consciousness needed to improve cleanliness, says KTR

Hyderabad: Telangana Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) KT Rama Rao (KTR) on Tuesday said that collective consciousness is required to improve cleanliness in the state’s local bodies.

He further said that the city of Indore in Madhya Pradesh is able to win the ‘Cleanest City award’ in the Swachch Survekshan Rankings for the sixth time because, for the people of that city, it’s an emotional requirement.

The minister attended an event held to commemorate the ‘Swachh Survekshan-2022 Award’ winners at MCRHRD. He expressed happiness over the performance of various gram panchayats and municipalities in the recently announced ‘Swachch Survekshan 2022 Rankings’.

He attributed the success to the quality of sanitation work carried out by the municipal administration department. He also applauded the Director of Municipal Administration (DMA) and officers working on several levels who worked in alignment to achieve this goal.

“A total of 12,869 Gram Panchayats and 900 Municipalities comprise the state of Telangana. Palle Pragati and Pattana Pragati have brought a huge change in the development of these areas,” he said, adding that bringing up ideas, executing them with funding and performing duties in the right manner have together contributed to the success of these bodies.

The minister announced that the government will sanction Rs 2 crores for each municipality that have won the national award in a mission to encourage them to perform much better. “CDMA will guide the ULBs as to where the funds should be spent,” he added.

The list of municipalities includes Adibatla, Badangpet, Boothpur, Chandur, Chityal, Gajwel, Ghatkesar, Husnabad, Kompally, Koratla, Kothapalli, Neredcherla, Secunderabad, Sircilla, Turkayamjal and Vemulawada.

He further said that the municipal commissioners, chairpersons and additional collectors of these municipalities would be sent for a ‘study tour’ where they get a chance to upgrade their skills.

He added that ten performing and zealous officials from the 19 Telangana municipalities will be selected and sent on a study tour of Japan and Singapore.

He emphasized the importance of sanitation, maintenance of the existing infrastructure and continuity in carrying out these programs funded by the government that brings about change in the state.

Highlighting INKET wash (innovation and knowledge in washing, sanitation and hygiene), being carried out each year, where youth are encouraged to showcase their talent, KTR motivated everyone to be the first customers to encourage new startups.