Telangana: Collectors directed to make plans for Sheep distribution

Hyderabad: Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari on Thursday directed the district collectors to prepare an action plan for the implementation of the Telangana government’s sheep distribution scheme’s second phase.

In a video conference with the collectors, CS Kumari asked them to create a plan for the collection of sheep units, transportation, and collection of deposits from the beneficiaries.

“The sheep distribution program should be organised under the leadership of the collectors. The plan should be prepared in accordance with the target of distributing sheep to 3.38 lakh people in the second phase,” added the chief secretary.

Collectors of the 12 districts with the highest number of beneficiaries were instructed to take special measures for the distribution scheme.

Santhi Kumari directed the officials to also complete the transport-related tenders immediately and invited the district collectors to attend the 125 feet tall Dr BR Ambedkar statue on April 14, along with the general public of various districts.