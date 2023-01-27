Telangana: Complaint filed against BRS MLC for remarks on Governor

Hyderabad: Members of the BJP Mahila Morcha (BMM) here on Friday lodged a complaint with the chairperson of the Telangana State women’s commission against BRS MLC Kaushik Reddy for using “obscene language” against Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan.

Kaushik Reddy had passed comments against the Telangana Governor for delaying the signing of bills passed by the state legislature, the video of which has gone viral. “According to K. Geetha Murthy, state president of the BMM, the video which has become viral on social media, shows Kaushik Reddy uttering derogatory phrases in Telugu targeting the governor on the issue.

In the viral video Kaushik Reddy reportedly said, “Today you are speaking, I am asking which Constitution is the Governor following. KCR government is elected by people and all MLAs and MLC is has passed the bills and you are keeping them under your buttocks.” BJP and the BMM has since then condemned his statements.

“As the governor is the constitutional head and the first citizen of the state, due respect should be given to the post and when the post is adorned by a lady, due respect has to be given while addressing her. As the language used by Mr Kaushik Reddy is very derogatory and used to demean the governors dignity intentionally and consciously, BJP Janata Mahila Morcha request your authority to take cognizance of the attendance of the said MLC and suitable action be taken that lest anybody, leave alone the ruling party representatives, resort to such heinous behaviour,” wrote Geetha Murthy in her complaint.