Telangana Cong calls for regularization of striking Junior Panchayat Secys

Hyderabad: Nalgonda Congress MP and TTCP president N Uttam Kumar Reddy has demanded that the Telangana government regularize Junior Panchayat Secretaries (JPS) and address their concerns.

He demanded the state government recognize the service rendered by JPS from April 2019 to the present, provide compassionate appointments for family members of deceased secretaries, regularize OPS (Out Sourcing Secretary) positions, and grant six months of maternity leave and 90 days of child care leave for female JPS’.

In an open letter to the Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Wednesday, Uttam Kumar Reddy called for immediate action to support JPS, who have been on strike for the past 13 days, stalling development in villages.

He pointed out that the JPS were appointed after completing their three-year probationary period on April 11, 2022, and were expecting regularization.

However, the chief minister announced in the Assembly that the probationary period would be extended by another year.

Despite completing this extension on April 11, the government has yet to make a decision on regularization, prompting the secretaries to go on strike.

He emphasized that the failure to fulfill the promises made in the Assembly would reflect poorly on the state’s governance.

He asserted that the striking secretaries have valid demands, such as immediate regularization of their positions.

Instead of addressing their concerns, the BRS-led state government has threatened to remove them from their duties if they do not end the strike and return to work.

Highlighting the responsibilities waged by the secretaries for 56 types of duties, in addition to maintaining more than 42 records in the Gram Panchayat, often working 12-hour days and leading to exhaustion, Uttam said that intense workload and lack of regularization have had severe consequences, with some secretaries dying by suicide due to mental anguish, and 44 others dying from health-related issues.

The Congress MP further warned that his party would not only support their struggle but also prepare for direct action on their behalf if the government fails to address their concerns.

JPS on strike since April 28

JPS have formed a union and went on strike since April 28 demanding regularization, while the principal secretary Sandeep Kumar Sultania on May 8 asked them to rejoin their work by May 9 at 5 pm failing which they will be terminated from their duties.

Sandeep Kumar clarified that JPS employees have terminated all their rights to continue in service despite signing an agreement. He went on to say that the warning issued would be the last chance for the protesting employees, who are on strike, to rejoin their work.

However, the JPSs decided to continue the strike till the government gives a categorical assurance to them.

There are about 9,500 JPS in the state. They were recruited through Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) on a three-year probation and the probation period was further extended by one year.

The strike by JPS’ is having an adverse impact on various services in villages, causing hardships to people. They play a crucial role in village sanitation, drinking water supply, greenery work, in addition to issuing important certificates such as birth, death, marriage, and residence.