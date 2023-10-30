Telangana Cong leader Uzma Shakir likely to join BJP: Sources

Hyderabad: Senior Telangana Congress leader Uzma Shakir is on the verge of joining the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP), sources close to her have revealed.

Shakir, who has been associated with Congress for over two decades and actively taken part in party activities, highlighting numerous public issues, has not divulged the reasons behind her departure from the Congress and her prospective membership in the BJP.

According to the sources, she recently held discussions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other BJP leaders in Delhi. A number of minority wing leaders from the Congress have resigned and joined different political parties after it announced its list of candidates for the upcoming Assembly polls.