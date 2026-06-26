Telangana Congress appoints coordinators for SIR monitoring

Hyderabad: The Telangana Congress on Thursday, June 25, appointed former MLCs, former MLAs, corporation chairpersons, and senior leaders to monitor the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in all 118 Assembly constituencies.

The coordinators will ensure that not even a single eligible vote is removed in the SIR process, the party stated in a release.

The following have been appointed for the constituencies falling under the Hyderabad Parliamentary constituency: Pendli Sreenivasulu Reddy has been appointed for Malakpet, Kalpana Reddy has been appointed for Karwan, DD Venkat Raj has been appointed for Goshamahal and Vinoj Ramanthapore has been appointed for Charminar.

Madu Satyanarayana Goud has been appointed for Chandrayangutta, Vekatesh Mudhiraj has been appointed for Yakutpura and Bhavani Trivedi has been appointed for Bahadurpura.

For the contact numbers of the coordinators and the names of those appointed to the rest of constituencies, refer to the images given below.