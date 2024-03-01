Telangana: Congress cadre blocks BRS convoy to Medigadda

Hanumakonda: Congress party cadre on Friday, February 1, blocked the convoy of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leaders near Devannapet of Hassan Parthi Mandal which was travelling to the Medigadda barrage to inspect its damage.

Led by Hassan Parthi mandal Congress president Poreddy Mahender Reddy a group of party workers intercepted the convoy in which BRS working president K T Rama Rao and senior leader T Harish Rao were present.

They raised pro-Congress and anti-BRS slogans which were countered by slogans from BRS cadre who got off the convoy.

After tension in the area due to counter sloganeering, the situation was brought under control by the police.

The convoy continued its movement after the police cleared the blockade and calmed down the cadres.