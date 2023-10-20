Telangana Congress chief more dangerous than Dawood Ibrahim: KTR

Hyderabad: Telangana minister KT Rama Rao (KTR) on Friday said that Revanth Reddy the current Congress chief in the State is more dangerous than underworld don Dawood Ibrahim adding that Reddy is massively involved in corrupt practices in his own party.

“Rahul Gandhi says that corruption has increased in Telangana. His PCC chief (Revanth Reddy) is more dangerous than Dawood Ibrahim and Charles Sobhraj. Rahul Gandhi is innocent, so he doesn’t know. Their own MP, Venkat Reddy has claimed that the TPCC president gave Rs 50 crores to AICC in charge to buy the position of state congress president. There are more allegations of distributing tickets by taking money,” KT Rama Rao said.

He further targeted Rahul Gandhi and said that he should be called a reader instead of a leader.

“Rahul Gandhi is a leader who doesn’t do homework but reads the script of local leaders and goes back. I don’t consider him a leader but a reader. He starts reading out scripts and doesn’t pay attention to what has been written,” he said.

Earlier Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday slammed the K Chandrashekar Rao government in Telangana accusing it of being the most corrupt in the country and being controlled by one family.

“When you dreamed about Telangana state, you thought people’s rule would happen in the state. But it is now evident that the rule of one family is happening in Telangana. The whole control of Telangana state is in the hands of one family and corruption in the state is the highest in the country,” Rahul Gandhi said in Bhupalpally.

Rahul Gandhi also alleged a secret alliance of BJP, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and AIMIM against Congress in Telangana. “Look at BJP-BRS-AIMIM, these three parties attack the Congress party,” said Congress Rahul Gandhi.

Reacting to these allegations, KTR said, “First of all, we are nobody’s B team. We are the A team of Telangana. Congress is the C team – Chor team. The entire world knows of their acts. They have had scams from A to Z, so people also call them ‘scamgress’.I am not saying this PCC chief Revanth Reddy himself has said that Congress party should be called scamgress and if they come to power, there will be scam in everything from top to bottom.”

Telangana is set to witness a triangular contest between the BJP, the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi, and the Congress in the upcoming assembly election. In the previous Assembly election held in 2018, BRS managed to win 88 seats out of 119 and had a dominant vote share of 47.4 per cent. Congress came in a distant second with 19 seats. Its vote share was 28.7 per cent.