Telangana Congress clarifies misinformation linking caste census with NRC

Hyderabad: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) cautioned the public on Thursday against misinformation being spread about the caste census, specifically addressing efforts to instill fear in the Muslim community by falsely associating the census with the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Spokesperson Syed Nizamuddin, speaking at a press conference alongside TPCC General Secretary Zaheer Lalani, clarified that the caste census is entirely unrelated to citizenship documentation, countering claims reportedly circulated by some members of the BJP and RSS.

He highlighted that the caste census will include sections for minorities, particularly Muslims in the BC-E category, which represents communities such as Shaik, Qasab, and Turka Kashavlu. “It’s important for our Muslim brothers and sisters, especially those in the BC-E category, to select the correct classification on the official form to ensure fair representation,” he urged, advising citizens not to be misled by fake survey forms or fear-driven rumors.

Nizamuddin lauded Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s commitment to conducting a national caste census and highlighting the Congress’s dedication to fair representation. Nizamuddin reiterated the party’s support for Rahul Gandhi’s vision to remove the 50% cap on reservations. He noted that fair representation is needed in sectors from corporate boardrooms to the judiciary, armed forces, and media.

“This bold initiative aims to uplift marginalized communities Dalits, Adivasis, women, OBCs, and minorities, who have long been disadvantaged by outdated systems,” he remarked.