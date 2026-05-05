Kerala UDF triumph: Telangana Congress credits Revanth Reddy’s campaign push

Hyderabad: Leaders of the Congress party in Telangana have credited chief minister A Revanth Reddy for playing a “key role” in the victory of the United Democratic Front (UDF) in the Kerala Assembly elections, a result that has given the party much-needed momentum after recent electoral setbacks.

The Congress-led UDF wrested power from the Left Democratic Front (LDF), ending a decade-long rule under chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

The win is being seen as a significant political breakthrough for the Congress, particularly in the backdrop of losses in several states after the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Revanth Reddy was Congress star campaigner

Revanth Reddy, who was appointed as a star campaigner by the Congress, personally campaigned across key locations such as Kovalam, Mavelikkara, Pathanapuram, Nemom, Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram.

He took part in roadshows and public meetings, urging voters to support the Congress and promising a governance model based on development and welfare.

He also participated in the release of the UDF manifesto, highlighting Telangana’s welfare and development initiatives as a model. Telangana leaders said their campaign—focused on governance, welfare schemes, and accountability—resonated strongly with voters in Kerala.

Several senior figures, including deputy chief minister Bhatti Vikramarka, ministers Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, Ponnam Prabhakar, Seethakka and Sridhar Babu, actively campaigned in Kerala. They toured multiple constituencies, where the Congress eventually secured strong victories.

According to Telangana government whip Addanki Dayakar, Revanth Reddy played an active and strategic role in the Kerala campaign. He said Reddy not only targeted the LDF government over development issues but also directly questioned Vijayan’s governance through public statements and written communication.

“At the same time, Reddy showcased Telangana’s development model and welfare schemes as an alternative vision during campaign rallies,” he added.

Reddy’s campaign shifted Kerala election narrative: Balmuri Venkat

Another government whip, Balmuri Venkat, said Reddy’s intervention helped shift the narrative of the election. He noted that a strong political message from Reddy resonated with voters and reinforced the perception that the LDF government had run its course.

His speeches, Venkat added, boosted the morale of party workers and contributed to the success of UDF candidates.

Member of Parliament Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy echoed similar views, stating that Revanth Reddy’s campaign speeches connected with voters and effectively communicated Congress-led governance in Telangana.

He expressed confidence that Reddy’s “growing national profile” would help strengthen the party in future elections.

Revanth Reddy congratulated the party leadership for the Congress-led UDF alliance’s victory in Kerala calling it an “extraordinary, hard-fought and inspiring victory”.

My heartiest congratulations to all leaders, activists and our cadre of the Congress-led UDF alliance in #Kerala on an extraordinary, hard fought and inspiring victory.



I join all Congress party leaders and cadre to congratulate our leadership, especially Shri @RahulGandhi ji,… pic.twitter.com/mDuHiHNrFh — Revanth Reddy (@revanth_anumula) May 4, 2026

Mixed results for Congress across states

However, the broader electoral outcome has been described as mixed for the Congress. While the party celebrated its victory in Kerala, it failed to regain ground in Assam, where the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) retained power with a strong mandate. The contrasting results underline the challenges the Congress continues to face in direct contests with the BJP.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge termed the results a “mixed bag,” emphasising that the party remains committed to its ideological path of inclusivity and democratic values.

Senior leader Jairam Ramesh said the party would undertake a comprehensive review of its performance, while Shashi Tharoor described the Kerala win as significant but acknowledged the disappointment in Assam.

With the Kerala victory, the Congress is now in power in three southern states—Kerala, Telangana, and Karnataka—along with Himachal Pradesh.