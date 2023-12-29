Telangana: Congress govt lying about Kaleshwaram project, says BRS

Hyderabad: Hours after a delegation led by irrigation, food, and civil supplies minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy, along with four other state ministers inspected the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project, and gave a presentation, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader and ex-Minister Kadiyam Srihari accused Congress of lying about the project.

While speaking to the reporters at Telangana Bhavan on Friday, Kadiyam Srihari said that Congress leaders previously alleged involvement of Rs 1 lakh-crore corruption, but the ministers recently clarified that only Rs 93,000 crore had been spent on the project so far.

He also said that the project’s cost increased due to the construction of large storage reservoirs with a 140 tmc ft capacity.

The BRS leader also rebutted Congress’s allegations that Kaleshwaram project had failed to irrigate any land. “Now the same ministers admit that approximately 90,000 new acres have been irrigated,” he said.

Kadiam Srihari urged the Congress to fulfill the 412 promises made in their manifesto within 100 days.

When asked about the chief minister A Revanth Reddy’s remarks on Land Cruisers, the BRS leader said that those vehicles were purchased earlier, and were sent to be bulletproofed in Vijayawada.