Telangana Congress leaders unsure about Revanth Reddy’s leadership

Hyderabad: After the poor show of the Congress party in the recently held Assembly elections in five states, the senior Congress leaders of Telangana have raised doubts about the current leadership under Revanth Reddy.

They have started questioning his capabilities in milking the anti-incumbency factor. The leaders plan to visit New Delhi to discuss the same post-Holi.

Expressing fear that the congress here may meet the same fate in the upcoming Assembly election later in 2023, some of the seniors pointed out that both Navjoth Singh Sidhu and Revanth Reddy are ‘outsiders’.

“Before leaving the party, Captain Amarinder Singh had lamented that Punjab’s leadership had gone to a BJP man and Telangana’s to an RSS man,” a former minister told The New Indian Express.

Another senior leader said that the recently conducted Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting in New Delhi held on Sunday, said, “Similar to what Sidhu did to Punjab is imminent here, as AICC in-charges are not conveying the ground reality to the high command. Revanth is bringing in TDP leaders and groupism is increasing between the freshers and veteran Congress leaders.”