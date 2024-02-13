Telangana: Congress legislators off to Medigadda, BRS to Nalgonda

Hyderabad: The Telangana Assembly has been adjourned after chief minister Revanth Reddy, along with party MLAs, MPs, and MLCs, decided to make an official visit to Medigadda Barrage, while the opposition Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) party’s counterparts are visiting Nalgonda on Tuesday, 13 February.

తెలంగాణ ప్రజల కష్టార్జితంతో కట్టిన కాళేశ్వరం ప్రాజెక్టు కేసీఆర్ ధన దాహానికి బలైంది.



రూ. 97 వేల కోట్లు వ్యయం చేసి…

97 వేల ఎకరాలకు కూడా నీళ్లివ్వలేదని అధికారిక లెక్కలు చెబుతున్నాయి.



ప్రాజెక్టు డిజైన్ నుండి నిర్మాణం వరకు అన్నీతానై కట్టానని చెప్పిన కేసీఆర్,

మేడిగడ్డ కూలి నెలలు… pic.twitter.com/GPGGtBX8Lf — Revanth Reddy (@revanth_anumula) February 13, 2024

BRS party cadre boarded buses from Telangana Bhavan to Nalgonda, while Congress leaders boarded a bus to Medigadda Barrage. The former chief minister and opposition party leader K Chandrashekhar Rao was not seen on the bus, while all other leaders including former minister KT Rama Rao, Harish Rao, and Sabitha Indra Reddy boarded the bus to Nalgonda.

Recently, while addressing the party workers, K Chandrashekhar Rao announced that he will hold a public meeting in Nalgonda on 13 February to oppose the handing over of the management of Srisailam and Nagarjunasagar to the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB).

Since the issue was resolved in the Assembly session on 12 February, it will be interesting to see what KCR will have to say in its first public meeting after the Assembly Elections.