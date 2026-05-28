Telangana Congress minority leaders patch-up after clash at Gandhi Bhavan

Hyderabad: Congress’ minority leaders Feroz Khan and Osman Bin Mohammed Al Hajri ended their momentary feud that took place at the Gandhi Bhavan, by greeting each other and taking alai balai at the former’s residence on Wednesday night.

The peace between the two was brokered by Telangana Minorities Residential Educational Institutions Society (TMREIS) President Faheem Qureshi. In a video message, Feroz Khan and Osman Hajri spoke about what caused the incident.

Hajri said that he has always been like an elder brother to Feroz Khan, and that there have never been any differences between them. He said that some people were trying to magnify the issue.

He prayed to Allah to keep love alive between them, and keep the Congress leaders together, so that the party could continue its work for the humanity.

Feroz Khan said that the incident that happened at Gandhi Bhavan was neither coincidental, nor a misunderstanding. He said time was not favourable for both Hajri and him on Wednesday, and such incidents happen when love overflows.

“Osman bhai held my hand and pulled me, asking me to sit on the seat. I pushed him, and he pushed me. That was about it. Never mind. It is a matter between brothers. There are no differences between us,” he summed up the incident.

He said they both have been like brothers for many years, and that till the end of time they will continue to be together. He said their common objective was to fight for strengthening the Congress.

What appeared to be a fight between the two happened on Wednesday afternoon, during a meeting of the assembly in-charges of Hyderabad held at Gandhi Bhavan, which was being attended by Minority Welfare Minister Mohd Azharuddin.

It all unfolded before Azharuddin, when there seemed to be a dispute between Karwan in-charge Hajri and Nampally in-charge Khan, on the issue of who will sit beside Azharuddin.

The matter escalated when suddenly Hajri slapped Khan, rendering the latter to the floor. Hajri went on to defy even senior leaders like V Hanumantha Rao when they tried to discipline him. Then the meeting room went into chaos, with abuses hurled against each other in the room.

The matter was taken seriously by the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) President B Mahesh Kumar Goud, and also reached the party’s disciplinary committee.