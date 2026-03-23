Telangana: Congress MP calls for countering misinformation

Hyderabad: Telangana Congress MP C Kiran Kumar Reddy on Sunday, March 22 , urged Congress leaders to counter misinformation and prioritise public service.

He was addressing a gathering of newly inducted Pradesh Congress Committee executives in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri. TPCC President Mahesh Kumar Goud was also present at the meeting, where the discussion was held to reflect on the party’s internal dynamics and its public perception.

“Holding a position is not an achievement; upholding the dignity and responsibility of that position is what truly matters,” Reddy said, setting a tone of accountability for the new committee.

The MP stressed that the party is strengthened by rewarding those who are active on the ground rather than those with personal connections. He urged leaders to get over “pre-election internal frictions” and use this non-election period to build a cohesive, disciplined structure.

Reflecting on his own career Reddy said, “I won my first term largely on the strength of the party symbol.”

“But my next victory will depend solely on my progress report. If I don’t perform well, the people will rightly show me the door. I only fear the common voter—the ‘owner’ of those hundred votes, not the influence of those trying to dictate terms,” he said.

Debunking misinformation

The MP stressed the “gap in communication” regarding government welfare schemes. His focus on curbing social media misinformation is due to a growing concern within the Congress party regarding narrative wars.

The Congress has observed a recurring pattern where successful welfare implementations are overshadowed by isolated grievances amplified by what they call “bot” accounts or opposition-aligned social media handles.