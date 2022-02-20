Telangana Congress set to hire strategist Prashant Kishore’s ex-aide

Hyderabad: Amid speculations of Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) hiring political strategist Prashant Kishore for the upcoming assembly elections in 2023, the Telangana Congress is looking to rope in Kishore’s former companion Sunil Konugolu.

Telangana Congress chief A Revant Reddy along with a few All India Congress Committee (AICC) members finished a successful round of talks with the political consultancy firm Mindshare Analytics, which is headed by Konugolu. The Congress’ move to hire a political strategist seems to be a desperate effort with the BJP getting a foothold in the state.

According to a report by the Times of India, a senior Congress member said, “Some AICC leaders have evinced interest to rope in the services of Sunil and his team in other states like Karnataka in addition to Telangana, where our prospects of winning the next elections are good.”

Konugolu was a colleague of Kishore when the BJP won the 2014 elections. After parting ways with I-PAC, Konnugolu led a war room for BJP under the banner of Association of Billion Minds. Congress expects him to strategise the upcoming elections based on each constituency in Telangana.

It is to be noted that Congress secured 21 seats during the 2018 assembly elections. It now aims to win at least 90 seats in the 2023 polls. The BJP secured the Goshamahal seat in the 2018 elections, but the number of assembly seats for the saffron party has increased to three following the Dubbak and Huzurabad elections.