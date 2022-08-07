Telangana: Congress spokesperson Dasoju Sravan joins BJP

Hyderabad: Senior politician Dasoju Sravan, who made an announcement to quit the Congress on Friday, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday.

He met with State BJP incharge Tarun Chug along with State BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar in New Delhi. Chug felicitated Sravan with a shawl.

Hearty Welcome to Shri @sravandasoju garu into @BJP4Telangana. Delighted that a nationalist like you has made the right decision & together we will work for development of Telangana under able guidance of Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi ji & @BJP4India President Shri @JPNadda ji. pic.twitter.com/VmXAMbJF8N — Bandi Sanjay Kumar (@bandisanjay_bjp) August 7, 2022

Speaking to media persons later, Chug said he was happy to meet Sravan after a long time and recalled that he worked with Sravan in Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad student organisation. He said there would be massive number of joinings into the party in the days to come. Targeting the State government, he alleged that it was looting the people and added that it had broken the aspirations of the people of the State. Noting that the people will soon say “good bye” to the pink party, he said the Intelligence department was also saying the same thing.

Commenting on the ongoing Praja Sangrama padayatra of Bandi Sanjay, Chug said the Yatra was being held successfully in the State. Bandi Sanjay said the people state were hating KCR and claimed that it was not the culture of their party to give money to the leaders for inviting them into the party. He said the people should think as to why leaders like Rajagopal Reddy and Sravan were joining their party. He criticised that those who had abused Congress and Sonia Gandhi had now become the TPCC president. He said they would announce the date of the official joining of Sravan into their party.