Telangana: All Congress seniors will join ‘Haath Se Haath Jodo Abhiyan, says Manikrao Thakre

Hyderabad: All India Congress Committee (AICC) Telangana in-charge Manikrao Thakre on Saturday said that the senior leaders of Congress will participate in the first phase of the padayatra to be inaugurated by A Revanth Reddy as a part of “Haath Se Haath Jodo Abhiyan”.

Addressing a press conference later, Thakre said the TPCC president will start the padayatra on February 6 from Sammakka Saralamma Jatara in Medara. He said that the CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, TPCC Campaign Committee chairman Madhu Yaskhi, and other leaders will start from different places at different intervals.

To discuss the preparation and methods for the yatra, Thakre held a meeting which was attended by Revanth Reddy, Madhu Yaskhi, Uttam Kumar Reddy as well as the AICC programs implementation committee state president Alleti Maheshwar Reddy, Sudharshan Reddy, Shabbir Ali, Mahesh Goud, and others.

“Rahul Gandhi walked 4,080 km from Kanyakumari to Kashmir in Bharat Jodo yatra to address our cause and now this message should be spread in every household by our party leaders to expose the Centre and state who have given up on their promises,” Thakre said.

Addressing the sociopolitical dynamics, Revanth invoked the drought which hit Andhra Pradesh under TDP regime from 1999 to 2004 and said that this was being repeated in 2023. Revanth said that the padayatra is the medium to expose the state and Union governments on various fronts.

He said the late YS Rajasekhara Reddy started his padayatra from Chevella as he believed it was the way to end the power crisis and to implement welfare schemes.

“With the same objectives, our padayatra will be launched from Mulugu, the constituency of Seethakka, where courageous tribal goddesses fought with the feudal lords,” Revanth added.

Stating that he would cover all seven Assembly segments in the Mahabubabad Lok Sabha constituency by February 22 in the first phase, Revanth said that the padayatra will take a break for the AICC plenary to be held in Chhattisgarh on February 24, 25, and 26.