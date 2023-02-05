Telangana: Pak-born Islamic teacher prevented from attending event in Warangal

Hyderabad: A British Islamic teacher was reportedly stopped from attending a religious gathering in Warangal on allegations that he flouted Indian visa rules.
According to reports, the Pakistani-born British citizen Saqib Iqbal Shami was on a 26-day visit to India from January 26. On February 4, he was supposed to take part in a religious event at Azam Jahi Mill grounds.
A legal rights firm called Legal Rights Protection Forum (LRPF) lodged a complaint with the Ministry of Home Affairs seeking Shami be prevented from attending the event.
Right-wing organization Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) also lodged a complaint against Sami’s visit with the local police.
Shami was escorted to Hyderabad.