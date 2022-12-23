Telangana Congress to launch campaign to connect with minorities

Hyderabad: The Telangana Congress party will launch a special campaign to connect with the minorities of the state.

“A tentative proposal on a special campaign was discussed with All India Congress Committee (AICC) leader Digvijaya Singh. He had asked for a detailed plan which will be prepared after taking approval from Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president A Revanth Reddy. The idea is to re-connect the Congress party with the minorities across Telangana,” informed TPCC minorities department chairman Shaik Abdullah Sohail in a media statement on Friday.

“Previous Congress government had given 4% reservation for Muslims and implemented several schemes for the welfare of minorities in the past. We apparently failed to highlight our contribution towards the welfare of minorities in the past. Several factors created a gap between Congress and minorities. Through a special campaign, we will try to bridge that gap,” he added.

The Congress leader said that the failures of the BRS needed to be exposed properly.

“Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) has cheated the Muslims on the promise of 12% reservation. His government did not release the allocated funds and turned all institutions handling minorities’ welfare into defunct bodies. Muslims have now realised that KCR was causing huge damage to minorities by wearing a fake mask of secularism. TRS always supported the BJP at the Centre and it indirectly strengthened the BJP by damaging the Congress party in Telangana. We will soon launch a campaign to expose these realities before the people,” he said.

Abdullah Sohail said that the proposed campaign was also aimed at bringing jobless youth and homeless families closer to Congress.

“Nearly 10-12 lakh youth belonging to the minority communities in Telangana were jobless. They did not receive a single rupee assistance or loan in the last eight years from the TRS. We will launch a movement to connect with these jobless youth to pressurise the TRS government for giving subsidised loans and other amenities,” he further said.

He said there were several issues like protection of mosques, weaker sections housing, education, health, protection of Wakf properties and Urdu language which would be raised in the special campaign to be conducted in the next two to three weeks.

“TRS or the BRS is not a secular party and we will prove it during our campaign. CM KCR has been implementing the agenda of Sangh Parivar by damaging the institutions, schemes and even the places of worship belonging to minorities,” said Sohail.