Telangana contractor seeks probe into Radial Road-2 tender process

Hyderabad: Nama Ramesh, managing director of RVM Constructions India Limited, has urged the Builders Association of India (BAI) to seek a transparent review of tenders for Hyderabad Growth Corridor Limited’s (HGCL) Radial Road-2 project. He alleged irregularities in the bid evaluation and called for equal opportunities for all eligible contractors.

In a letter to the BAI president and its members, Ramesh said HGCL had divided the project into three packages. NCC, BVSR, GKC and Sushee Infra were among the companies that submitted bids. He alleged that the tender evaluation appeared to single out Sushee Infra.

Sushee Infra disqualified during technical evaluation

Ramesh said infrastructure projects tendered by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH), the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and state governments generally attract 10 to 12 companies. However, only four bidders participated in the HGCL tender process, he said.

He further claimed that some contractors planning to participate had received threatening phone calls. According to him, Sushee Infra was the only company that proceeded with its bid despite the alleged pressure.

Ramesh alleged that Sushee Infra was disqualified during the technical evaluation without adequate justification.

Ramesh claims potential saving of Rs 600 crore

According to Ramesh, the difference between Sushee Infra’s bids and those of the lowest bidders, known as L1 bidders, was around Rs 600 crore across the three packages.

He said the lower quotes could have reduced project costs and benefited Telangana. He also alleged that the L1 bidders had quoted prices between 3 per cent and 15 per cent above the estimated project cost.

Ramesh urged BAI to raise these concerns with the state government and push for a fair tender process that gives all eligible companies an equal opportunity.

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Contractors await Rs 20,000 crore in payments

Ramesh also raised concerns over pending payments to contractors in Telangana. He claimed that contractors were awaiting nearly Rs 20,000 crore against certified bills.

He alleged that large commissions were being sought for the release of these dues.

Ramesh urged BAI to press the state government to establish a system for releasing contractors’ payments on time.

He also called on the association to support Sushee Infra.