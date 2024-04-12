Telangana: Couple dies by suicide in Mahbubabad district

Hyderabad: A husband and wife who were suspected of killing their two daughters last month hung themselves to death in Mahbubabad. The bodies of the couple were found hanging in a forest.

The deceased have been identified as Kandagatla Anil and Devi, who killed their daughters a month ago in Ankannagudem village of Garla mandal in Mahbubabad district.

The girls, three-year-old Lohitha and eleven-month-old Jashita, were found on March 10 after being fed poisonous substances laced milk. From the spot, police recovered a pesticide bottle and milk laced with it.

The killings of the two sisters in the Mahbubabad district are suspected to be the work of their parents. The sisters along with their parents went to sleep in their bedroom, whereas Anil’s father slept outside the house in March.

The next day morning, Anil’s father Venkanna, who runs a grocery store, went to the shop. Venkanna observed that his son Anil had not come to the store till 10 am. He went home and saw the two-wheeler missing. When he knocked on the door, there was no response.

Venkanna called the neighbours, broke open the door, and found his two granddaughters unconscious while frothing from their mouths. Both of them were found dead. Anil and Devi were missing since then.

On Thursday night, the bodies of Anil and Devi were found in the forest area of Adagutta Mandal.

Police officials booked a case and are investigating.