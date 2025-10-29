Telangana court sentences two to 14 years imprisonment for child labour

Hyderabad: A district and sessions court in LB Nagar on Tuesday, October 28, awarded 14 years of imprisonment and a fine of Rs 1000 each to two individuals convicted in a child labour case.

According to a press release from the Rachakonda police, Child Line officials along with the police conducted a raid at a house near Venkatapur X road in Balapur mandal of Ranga Reddy district and rescued five child labourers from a bangle manufacturing unit in June 2022.

The children had been confined, were poorly fed, and made to work over 10 hours daily in unhygienic and unsafe conditions, added the release.

Two people, Mohd Atik and Mohd Akeel, both hailing from Bihar, were identified as organizers of the illegal setup and the owner of the house, Syed Pasha, was also found be aware of the illegal activities.

A case was registered at the Balapur police station and during the trail conducted on Tuesday, Atik and Akeel were found guilty and were sentenced to imprisonment.