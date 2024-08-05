Telangana: Court summons 8 including KCR, Harish on Medigadda sinking

Hyderabad: A Jayashankar Bhupalapally first class magistrate court has issued summons to former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR), former irrigation minister T Harish Rao and six top-ranking officials, to appear before it on September 5, after it admitted a revision petition filed by petitioner Rajalingamurthy who sought a detailed inquiry into Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS)

In his petition, Rajalingamurthy has alleged that KCR was responsible for misusing the taxpayers’ money to the tune of Rs 1 lakh crore, and accused the previous BRS government for being responsible for the sinking of the pillars of Medigadda barrage.

He stated in his petition that though he has complained to the police and higher officials seeking a detailed inquiry into the damage to Medigadda barrage, no action was initiated. He sought an inquiry and action against KCR, Harish Rao, former principal secretary of irrigation department Rajat Kumar, former CMO secretary Smita Sabharwal, the then chief engineer and the representatives from Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Ltd (MEIL).

The petitioner alleged that the project’s cost was escalated, quality in works wasn’t maintained and that even soil testing wasn’t done before constructing Medigadda barrage. The petitioner has also submitted before the court that though the National Dam Safety Authority (NDSA) sought technical details on the construction of Medigadda barrage, the respondents tried to hide the facts.