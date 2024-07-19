Telangana: CPI (ML) Mass Line leader Chandrasekhar dies by suicide

Hyderabad: Rayala Chandrashekhar, the chairman of the CPI (ML) Mass Line control commission, died by suicide on Tuesday night by walking in front of a moving train between Khammam and Mallemadugu railway stations in Telangana.

His body was found on the railway track at Danavaigudem near Khammam late on Wednesday night. Family disputes and issues within the party are believed to have driven him to take this tragic step.

Born in Pindiprolu village into a family with a Left-wing background, Chandrashekhar worked with the Progressive Democratic Students Union (PDSU) and joined the underground armed wing (dalam) of the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) in 1975.

Later, he participated in legal programs of the party and the All India Kisan Mazdoor Sabha (AIKMS), a front organization of the CPI (ML) New Democracy. Chandrashekhar also took part in recent farmers’ protests in New Delhi.

His death has been mourned by several political leaders, including former MP Nama Nageswara Rao, Ministers Tummala Nageswara Rao and Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, and CPI (ML) New Democracy and CPI (ML) Mass Line leaders.