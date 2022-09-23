Telangana: CPI slams Centre’s push for new power bills

Hyderabad: The Communist Party of India’s (CPI) Telangana unit on Friday said that the announcement to allow power delivery through private businesses’ discoms was part of the Centre’s game plan to use backdoor politics to implement the Central Electricity Bill and the three agriculture laws.

The Union government pushed the state governments to buy electricity from private corporations. K Sambasiva Rao, the state secretary for the CPI, said that it had also written to state governments asking them not to pursue grain procurement.

Speaking to the media, he said that by claiming that the state governments had no control over the purchase of grains and the running of godowns, the Centre was attempting to transfer over the agriculture sector to powerful corporations.

Sambasiva Rao added that the Centre should purchase grains and maintain the public distribution system in the better interest of the people. “All such initiatives of the union Government will be opposed by battling strongly,” he said.

Additionally, he claimed that the institution of Governors was endangering democracy. He said that a symposium would be held soon to explore the negative repercussions.