Telangana creates new record on single day power supply

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Northern Power Distribution Company Limited (TSNPDCL) and Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (TSSPDCL) said a new record of 298.19 million units of power distribution on a single day was set in the state on Wednesday.

In a press statement, the state electricity department said that it surpassed the earliest record of 297.89 million units of power supply on March 14, 2023.

As Telangana braces for peak summer starting in March, elaborate arrangements have been made by the power supply department to provide uninterrupted supply to residents statewide, a press release said.

New portals for Transco, TSSPDCL

Telangana deputy chief minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka launched online portals for TS Transco, TSSPDCL, and TSNPDCL on March 7, Thursday.

Bhatti, who is also the state energy minister, said that the online portals will help streamline essential services and secure new connections through a single window. This will help customers pay and track transactions in a convenient way and foster transparency.

The portals are accessible at TRANSCO, TSSPDCL and TSNPDCL . Consumers can obtain timely updates on their mobiles on payments and others. According to officials, applications submitted online will be promptly addressed.