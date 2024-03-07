Telangana SSC exam hall ticket released, here’s how to download

Hyderabad: The Directorate of Government Examinations, Telangana issued the TS SSC (10th class) Hall Ticket 2024 on March 7, Thursday.

Those preparing for the Telangana Secondary School Certificate Public Examinations in March 2024 can access the admit card via the official BSE Telangana website at bse.telangana.gov.in.

The official announcement states that the hall tickets and printed nominal rolls have been sent to schools through the District Educational Officers. Candidates can collect their hall tickets from the Head Master of the School or download them from the official website.

The Telangana Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examination will commence on March 18 and conclude on April 2, 2024. The exams will be conducted in a single shift, from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm. The objection paper (Part B) for all subjects must be completed within the last half-hour of the exam, as per the official schedule.

The SSC Public Examination in March 2024 will be conducted according to the timetable issued by the Board, even if there are public holidays or general holidays declared by the government on those dates. Candidates are advised to refer to the official website of BSE Telangana for more information regarding this matter

How to download