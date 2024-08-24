Telangana: Crocodile enters cotton fields in Gadwal, rescued

Forest officials release the crocodile into an irrigation tank

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 24th August 2024 7:32 am IST
Forest officials rescue crocodile from a cotton field and release it into Krishna River in Maldakal mandal headquarters of Jogulamba Gadwal district on Friday.

Hyderabad: Farmers in Maldakal mandal headquarters of Jogulamba Gadwal district were shocked to see a crocodile entering the seed cotton field of a farmer near Devaracheruvu.

The farm workers who were busy with their work in the cotton fields, were shocked to see a crocodile crawling in the field on the morning of Friday, August 23. The workers immediately informed the police and forest officials.

Also Read
Telangana NRI dies of thirst, exhaust in desert, body found on prayer rug

Zamindar Purender, constable Niranjan and forest staff who reached the spot immediately, caught the crocodile with the help of farmers.

The crocodile was released into the irrigation tank. It is suspected that the crocodile may have entered the farm, as the minor irrigation tanks were overflowing due to heavy rains.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 24th August 2024 7:32 am IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Offbeat updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button