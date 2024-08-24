Telangana: Crocodile enters cotton fields in Gadwal, rescued

Hyderabad: Farmers in Maldakal mandal headquarters of Jogulamba Gadwal district were shocked to see a crocodile entering the seed cotton field of a farmer near Devaracheruvu.

The farm workers who were busy with their work in the cotton fields, were shocked to see a crocodile crawling in the field on the morning of Friday, August 23. The workers immediately informed the police and forest officials.

A crocodile which entered a cotton field in Maldakal mandal of Gadwal district was rescued and released back into Krishna River by forest officials on Friday. @TheSiasat pic.twitter.com/N0Ib8ESaGE — Vivek Bhoomi (@Vivek_bhoomi) August 23, 2024

Zamindar Purender, constable Niranjan and forest staff who reached the spot immediately, caught the crocodile with the help of farmers.

The crocodile was released into the irrigation tank. It is suspected that the crocodile may have entered the farm, as the minor irrigation tanks were overflowing due to heavy rains.