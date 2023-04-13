Telangana CS asks officials to formulate fire safety awareness strategy

Hyderabad: Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari directed the officials to formulate a strategy to create awareness among the public about fire safety.

She emphasised the need for continuous engagement of the people through social advocacy groups and other methods. CS held a meeting on fire accidents and deliberated about the various safety measures to be taken to prevent fire mishaps, a press note informed.

GHMC Commissioner Lokesh Kumar informed that GHMC has taken up an intensive drive to inspect the shopping complexes, cinema halls etc to see whether the emergency exit is functioning or not. “The residential welfare societies are also being contacted to create awareness about fire safety measures. All the vulnerable buildings in the city have been identified and notices were also served to them to install fire safety equipment,” he said.

Chief Secretary asked the GHMC and Fire department officials to prepare an action plan to get fire safety equipment installed and checked in all shopping complexes, multiplexes, hospitals and other commercial establishments in a time-bound manner and ensure that all these establishments install the fire safety equipment in their premises and fully operationalize them.

She also underlined the need to identify red-category establishments which are functioning in residential zones and work out measures to shift them.

Special Chief Secretary MAUD Arvind Kumar, DG Fire Services Nagi Reddy, CCP Devender Reddy and other officials attended the meeting.