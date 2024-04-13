Telangana: CS commissioner urges farmers not to sell paddy to middlemen

Hyderabad: Telangana Civil Supplies Commissioner DS Chauhan said that paddy procurement in the state has been happening in a healthy environment, and appealed to the farmers to sell their produce at the government-setup PPC (paddy procurement centres) instead of selling to the middlemen.

On Saturday, April 13, he gave a PowerPoint presentation to the media on paddy procurement at Civil Supplies Bhavan in Irrum Manzil, where he said that his department has set up 6,919 PPCs across the state till now, out of the total 7,149 PPCs planned to be set up.

In a proactive move, the state government has commenced the procurement of rabi paddy for the 2023-24 season, acquiring a substantial 1.21 lakh metric tonnes by March 30.#Telanganahttps://t.co/XfYx6eXL3C — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) April 2, 2024

Making it clear that as per the FCI’s (Food Corporation of India) regulations, farmers could bring their produce with only up to 17 per cent moisture content, he said that he was getting reports from some places where paddy up to 50 per cent moisture was being brought to the PPCs.

He also said that 56 check-posts were set up near the state’s borders, to prevent paddy from other states from being brought in, to sell it at PPCs. He also said that payment to the farmers was being made within 48 hours of procuring paddy in the farmers’ bank accounts.