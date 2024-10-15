Telangana CS orders formation of state disaster response force

Hyderabad: Telangana chief secretary, A Santhi Kumari on Tuesday, October 15, ordered the formation of a Disaster Response Force in the state. Kumari stressed the need for training the personnel so that they can be ready as soon as there is an alert during floods, fire mishaps and other such calamities. She said that the first batch training of personnel should begin from the first week of next month.

The meeting also discussed the procurement of vehicles, rescue equipment, personal protective gear and other tools which are required for the rescue operations.

Briefing about Telangana’s preparedness, the director general of the fire services, Nagi Reddy said, “10 teams of fire department will be upgraded to SDRF stations by providing requisite equipment and training. Similarly, a total of 1000 personnel from TGSP Battalions (each company comprising 100 personnel) will be trained on par with fire department personnel and will be stationed as standby in the respective locations during required seasons and emergencies.”

He further said that services of the National Disaster Response Force will be utilised. Torrential rains battered Telangana and Andhra Pradesh in September, resulting in numerous casualties, flooding and waterlogging in several areas, and disruptions to road and rail traffic.

Twenty-six National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams are being deployed for flood relief and rescue operations in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, officials said.

While 12 teams are already deployed in the two neighbouring states, 14 more are being dispatched, they said.

Following the recent floods in the state, there were reports of people drowning in certain parts of Telangana. The chief minister instructed officials to constitute the disaster response force.