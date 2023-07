Hyderabad: Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the state on July 8, officials were directed to make elaborate arrangements.

State chief secretary A Santhi Kumari held a review meeting on Wednesday directing officials to adhere to protocols during the PM’s visit.

Discussing security arrangements, the chief secretary of state asked the director general of police Anjani Kumar and the Warangal police commissioner A V Ranganath to sanitise the helipad area and public meeting location.