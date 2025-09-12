Telangana cyber security busts illegal SIM box racket, arrests three

Hyderabad: In a major development, the Telangana Cyber Security Bureau, in association with the Department of Telecommunications, busted a SIM box set up at Chandrayanagutta on Thursday and arrested three persons.

The accused persons are identified as Hidayathullah, 28 years old, of Hafez Babanagar; Ahad Khan, 25 years old, of Hafez Babanagar; and Shaik Shoeib, 24 years old, of Phoolbagh, Chandrayangutta.

According to Shikha Goel, Director of Telangana Cyber Security Bureau, a complaint was received through the Chakshu Portal regarding cyber fraud involving impersonation calls. Based on this input, the Telangana Cyber Security Bureau (TGCSB) team analyzed the Call Detail Records (CDRs) of the suspected numbers, conducted field inquiries, and gathered local intelligence to identify the location of the SIM box setup accurately. “The SIM box operation was traced to Chandrayangutta, Hyderabad. Subsequently, a joint operation involving TGCSB and DoT successfully busted the illegal SIM box setup. Utilizing advanced technical surveillance and intelligence methodologies, authorities identified and apprehended three individuals responsible for operating the setup. Additionally, the raid resulted in the seizure of one SIM box and approximately 200 SIM cards, which had been illegally acquired by the POS agents. Further investigations have exposed extensive remote call activity managed through this SIM box, with preliminary evidence indicating international connections,” said the officials.

During investigation, it came to light that Hidayatullah came into contact with one person through Snapchat. Later, they exchanged WhatsApp numbers and started communicating over WhatsApp. Hidayatullah was in the car business and had incurred losses in the car business. He met a friend in a pub near Gachibowli and explained his financial problem, who then advised him to join an investment group to gain huge amounts. Hidayatullah made investments through this group but suffered losses of nearly 16 lakhs. The friend introduced him to one lady, Venissa (Hongkong), who was communicating over WhatsApp with a UK number, and suggested he follow her directions to regain the lost amount. “Hidayatullah contacted Venissa over WhatsApp and she informed him that she runs internet traffic over a SIM box for the purpose of social media applications and if he installs the SIM box, he will be paid suitably as per the traffic. Hidayatullah agreed to that and furnished his house address to Venissa. After 10 days he received a SIM box through a person alleged to be from a courier company in the month of February this year,” said Shikha Goel.

After receiving the courier, Venissa guided him about the installation of the SIM box through a video call. He obtained a broadband connection from a private ISP and after installation of the SIM box, he contacted his friend Ahad Khan, who lives very close to his house, for supplying SIM cards. “Ahad Khan and his friend Shoab, who are POS agents of BSNL and Vodafone, supplied SIM cards to Hidayatullah which were obtained by them fraudulently. Ahmed Khan and Shoab would visit the Kollur area in Cyberabad where there are a large number of construction labourers from across the country. While issuing SIM cards to these labourers, they would use the Aadhaar card of these labourers without their knowledge to obtain additional SIM cards. The same SIM cards were supplied by them to Hidayatullah. Almost 500 such SIM cards were supplied by them to Hidayatullah. Hidayatullah used these SIM cards in the SIM box received from Vennisa. SIM boxes are used by fraudsters to convert Internet (VOIP) calls to telephonic calls and to hide the identity of the caller. Using SIM boxes, international calls can be received as local calls. Cyber criminals are presently using SIM boxes for making calls to victims,” explained the official.

A case in Cr.No.41/2025 u/s 66 C, D ITA Act-2008 Sec.318(4), 319(2) BNS, Sec 42(1), 42(3) The Telecommunications Act-2023 has been registered at CCPS, TGCSB Headquarters and is being investigated. “A deep probe is on to unravel the real identity of Venissa, to know the total SIM cards supplied by the POS agents to Hidayatullah and to nab the other accused who are involved in this case,” added the official.

The general public is cautioned not to communicate with strangers, especially those using foreign numbers.