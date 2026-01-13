Telangana DCA busts racket selling fake anti-epileptic drug

Hyderabad: Drugs Control Administration, Telangana, seized Spurious Drug (Counterfeit Version) ‘Levipil 500’ Tablets (Levetiracetam Tablets 500 mg), falsely claimed to be manufactured by Sun Pharma Laboratories Ltd.

Levipil 500 Tablet is an anti-epileptic medicine used to treat seizures (fits) in epilepsy.

Based on intelligence gathered by Drugs Control Administration officials, raids were conducted at several dealers in the State, leading to the detection of a Spurious Drug – a Counterfeit Version of ‘Levipil 500’ Tablets (Levetiracetam Tablets 500 mg) – circulating in the market.

During the raids, a special team of officers of the Drugs Control Administration detected counterfeit stocks of Levipil 500 Tablets at the premises of Durga Medical and General Stores, located in Sudharsan Reddy Nagar, Chintal, Quthbullapur mandal, Medchal-Malkajgiri district on Monday. A counterfeit version of ‘Levipil 500’ Tablets (Levetiracetam Tablets 500 mg), bearing Batch No.: GTF0885A, Mfg. Date: April-2024, Exp. Date: March-2026, and falsely claimed to be manufactured by Sun Pharma Laboratories, Kamrup district of Assam, was seized.

Further investigation will be conducted, and appropriate action will be taken against all offenders involved.

Spurious drugs pose a significant threat to public health, endangering patients’ well-being. These drugs not only fail to treat the intended disease but also can lead to severe health complications over time.

DCA is actively working to ensure the removal of spurious drugs from the market.