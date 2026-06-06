Telangana DCA busts unlicensed API sale operation in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Drugs Control Administration (DCA), Telangana, along with the Prohibition and Excise Department, conducted joint raids at multiple locations and detected unauthorised activities involving the sale of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs).

Raids in Kukatpally, Medchal-Malkajgiri

During the operation, officials found that an entity operating under the name Synix Labs, situated at Prashanthi Nagar Industrial Estate, Kukatpally, Medchal–Malkajgiri District, was allegedly engaged in unlicensed procurement and sale of APIs in violation of the provisions of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act.

In the raid conducted at the premises, DCA officials seized a stock of the antiviral drug Zidovudine, weighing about 170 grams, from Gade Ramakrishna Reddy, Proprietor of the firm. Officials also seized purchase and sale invoices pertaining to APIs from the site, which are suspected to be linked to the unlicensed trade.

The enforcement action was carried out by Dr. B. Lakshmi Narayana, Assistant Director, Medchal, and Dr. R. Geethanjali, Drugs Inspector, Prashanthi Nagar, under the supervision of G. Srinivas, Deputy Director-I, DCA.

Samples of the seized material have been lifted and sent for laboratory analysis. Further investigation is underway, and appropriate legal action will be initiated against all persons found responsible, officials said.

Authorities reiterated that the sale or distribution of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients without a valid drug licence constitutes a serious violation under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act and is punishable with imprisonment for a term which may extend up to five years.