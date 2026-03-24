Patent expiry brings cheap Ozempic-like drugs to Telangana, DCA warns use

Improper or unsupervised use of semaglutide may lead to serious health complications, the DCA said.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 24th March 2026 7:36 pm IST
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Hyderabad: The Telangana Drugs Control Administration (DCA) has issued a public advisory cautioning against the unsupervised use of semaglutide formulations after cheaper versions of the diabetes and weight-loss drug flooded the market following the expiry of its patent in India.

Semaglutide, sold globally under brand names such as Ozempic and Wegovy, is a glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonist that helps regulate blood sugar levels and body weight. It is a prescription-only medicine.

The patent expiry has led to a sharp drop in prices, with domestic formulations now available for as low as Rs 325 per dose, bringing monthly treatment costs down to Rs 3,000–4,000 from nearly Rs 11,000 earlier.

Subhan Haleem

The DCA said citizens must use semaglutide strictly under the prescription of an endocrinologist, internal medicine specialist or cardiologist, and warned against self-medication, particularly for weight loss.

“Improper or unsupervised use of semaglutide may lead to serious health complications,” the DCA said, listing acute pancreatitis, kidney injury, severe gastrointestinal reactions and acute gallbladder disease among the risks.

The advisory stipulated that semaglutide must be purchased only from licensed pharmacies against a valid prescription. Doctors prescribing the drug are required to evaluate the patient’s medical history, existing conditions and risk factors before determining dosage and treatment duration.

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Manufacturers have been strictly prohibited from issuing surrogate advertisements or engaging in indirect promotion that could mislead consumers or encourage off-label use.

Instances of illegal sale, promotion or misuse of semaglutide formulations may be reported to the Drugs Control Administration, Telangana, the advisory said.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 24th March 2026 7:36 pm IST

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