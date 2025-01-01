Telangana DCA cracks down on unlicensed drug production

The Drugs Control Administration (DCA), Telangana officials, acting on credible information, conducted a raid at Akron Formulations India Private Limited, located in Bollaram village, Jinnaram mandal, Sangareddy District, on Tuesday, and detected unauthorized manufacturing of certain drugs.

V.B. Kamalasan Reddy, DG of the Drugs Control Administration, stated that during the raid, DCA officers discovered the unlicensed manufacturing of certain ointments and creams, including Asperflex Cream (Topical Analgesic Cream), Medpura (Zinc Oxide 20% Ointment), Ammonium Lactate 12% Lotion, and Ammonium Lactate 12% Cream.

DCA officials seized stocks worth Rs. 2 crores during the raid and collected samples for analysis.

P. Ramu, Assistant Director, Patancheru; G. Prasad, Assistant Director, Ranga Reddy; G. Srikanth, Drugs Inspector, Bollaram; M. Chandrasekhar, Drugs Inspector, Patancheru; T. Shiva Teja, Drugs Inspector, Kapra; and E. Naresh Reddy, Drugs Inspector, Balanagar, were among the officers who carried out the raid.

Further investigation will be conducted, and action will be taken in accordance with the law against all offenders involved, officials said.

Drugs can only be manufactured under a license issued by the Drugs Control Administration, Telangana, in compliance with the standards prescribed under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act.

Drugs manufactured without a license may not meet quality standards, and these products could pose serious risks to public health. Manufacturing drugs without a drug license is punishable under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act with imprisonment of up to five years.