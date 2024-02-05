Telangana DCA issues warning over sale of Hydrogen Peroxide Solution

Hyderabad: The Drug Control Administration on Monday, February 5, stated that Hydrogen Peroxide Solution labelled as ‘Laboratory Reagent’ shall not be sold by retail medical shops to patients.

The DCA stated that Hydrogen Peroxide Solution, which is used as an Antiseptic and for various other therapeutic purposes, is a ‘drug’ under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act and shall comply with the standards laid down in the current edition of Indian Pharmacopoeia i.e. IP-2022.

The drug ‘Hydrogen Peroxide Solution 6%’ is under price control as per Drugs (Prices Control) Order, 2013 and hence its MRP shall be in accordance with the Ceiling Price fixed by National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA), officials further stated.

“Hydrogen Peroxide Solution sold to the patients shall be in conformance with the standards laid down in the Indian Pharmacopoeia and shall bear the product name ‘Hydrogen Peroxide Solution IP’ mandatorily,” officials warned. Further, the MRP of the solution sold to the patients shall be in accordance with the ‘ceiling Price’ fixed by NPPA under the Drugs (Prices Control) Order, 2013.

Retail medical shops and manufacturers of the solution shall strictly adhere to the requirements mentioned above. Stringent action shall be taken as per the law against violators, they stated.