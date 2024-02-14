Telangana: DCA raids 2 quacks, seizes medicines in Dundigal

Hyderabad: The Drugs Control Administration (DCA) officials, on Tuesday, February 13, raided the premises of two quacks at Dundigal village, Gandimaisamma Mandal, Medchal-Malkajgiri district and seized a huge stockpile of medicines.

T Ravindra and V Vasudev, the two quacks, were branding themselves as ‘Rural Medical Practitioners’ and were practicing medicine without qualification at their clinics, a press release said.

During the raids carried out at the said two premises, DCA officials detected huge stocks of medicines found stocked without any drug license.

In all, 82 varieties of medicines including antibiotics, analgesics, anti-ulcer drugs, antihypertensives, etc. are found stocked at the two premises. DCA officials seized the stocks of a total worth Rs. 75,000 during the raids.

DCA officials detected several higher-generation ‘antibiotic injections’ at the clinic during the raid.

Indiscriminate sale of antibiotics, by an unqualified person may have disastrous consequences on the health of the public, including the emergence of ‘Antimicrobial Resistance’, the release further said.