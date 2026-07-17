Telangana DCA raids fake doctor’s clinic in Khammam

Hyderabad: The Drugs Control Administration (DCA), Telangana, raided the clinic of an unqualified medical practitioner in Khammam district and seized medicines that were allegedly being stocked and sold illegally.

Acting on credible information, DCA officials on Thursday, July 16, conducted a raid at the clinic of Shaik Ameer, located at Burda Raghavapuram village of Enkoor mandal. Officials said the practitioner was running a clinic without the required medical qualifications.

Medicines seized

During the inspection, officials detected and seized 11 varieties of medicines that were being illegally stocked for sale. The value of the seized stock is estimated at around Rs. 10,000.

The DCA said several antibiotics were among the medicines found during the raid. It warned that the indiscriminate sale and use of antibiotics by unqualified persons can have serious public health consequences, including the development of antimicrobial resistance, making infections harder to treat.

The raid was conducted by K. Devender Reddy, Drugs Inspector, Khammam Rural, and Ch. Anil Kumar, Drugs Inspector, Khammam Urban, under the supervision of M. Aravind Kumar, Assistant Director, Khammam.

The Drugs Control Administration reiterated that only qualified and registered medical practitioners are authorised to prescribe medicines and appealed to the public to avoid seeking treatment from unqualified practitioners, as it poses significant risks to health.