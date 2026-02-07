Telangana DCA raids medical shops in Mahabubabad, Bhadradri Kothagudem

In the first case, the DCA found the illegal sale of Tramadol and Alprazolam to drug addicts without a prescription.

Hyderabad: The Telangana Drugs Control Administration (DCA), on Friday, February 6, conducted raids at medical shops in Mahabubabad and Bhadradri Kothagudem, operating illegally and seized large amounts of drugs.

Officials raided Sri Laxmi Ganapathi Medical and General Stores in Maripeda village.

In the first case, shopkeeper Upender Maloth was arrested for selling Tramadol and Alprazolam to drug addicts without a prescription.

Maloth failed to produce sales bills and drug registers, violating Schedule H1 under Drugs and Cosmetics Rules, 1945.

Tramadol and Alprazolam are habit-forming drugs and can only be sold under a prescription from a registered medical practitioner. These drugs are often misused for their sedative effects, leading to addiction and dependence. Chronic use of these drugs can lead to severe physical and psychological consequences. An overdose can result in respiratory depression, seizures, coma, and even death, stated a DCA release.

In the second case, raids were conducted at medical shops in Palvancha village of Bhadradri Kothagudem, where officials found a suspicious label on Thyronorm 100 mcg tablets.

Samples of the said batch were verified with the manufacturer, who confirmed tampering of the declaration “For Institutional Supply Only” on the label, said the official.

DCA officials seized the stock and arrested the shopkeeper.

