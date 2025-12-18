Telangana DCA raids medical shops, issues notices to 63 pharmacies

The DCA has initiated departmental action, including suspension/cancellation of drug licences.

Published: 18th December 2025
Hyderabad: The Drug Control Administration, Telangana, as part of a special drive to curb the illegal sale of habit-forming drugs and other prescription medicines, conducted raids at retail medical shops on Thursday.

The raids were conducted at several retail medical shops across the state, focusing on detecting the illegal sale of habit-forming drugs, including Codeine-containing cough syrups, Nitravet (Nitrazepam) tablets, Alprazolam tablets, Tramadol tablets, Zolpidem tablets, Tydol tablets (Tapentadol), etc., and certain prescription medicines such as Mephentermine injections and Atracurium Besylate injections.

Discrepancies were detected in 63 shops. The DCA has initiated departmental action, including suspension/cancellation of drug licences.

